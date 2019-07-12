Any attempt to destabilize Hong Kong doomed to failure: spokesperson

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to US interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and has lodged representations with the US side, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when commenting on reports that US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had met with Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai recently over Hong Kong's amendment of related ordinances.Some US politicians, in disregard of international law and basic norms of international relations, have repeatedly and grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, sending a seriously wrong signal, Geng said at a press briefing.Geng said China has an unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and oppose interference from external forces."Any attempt to create chaos and undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability will be opposed by all the Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots. It will win no support and is doomed to failure," Geng said.