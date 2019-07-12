2nd import expo to have 5G network coverage

The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, the venue for the annual China International Import Expo (CIIE), is under construction to increase 5G coverage and expand its exhibition area, preparing for the second CIIE slated to take place this November.The venue is working on the construction of the 5G network, which is expected to be available at the center by the end of September.The center is also exploring the application of new technologies based on 5G, including indoor positioning and navigation systems, unmanned driving, intelligent robot services and 5G live broadcasting, said Shen Jiahua, an official at the center.The center will add a second floor in two of its eight halls, adding another 60,000 square meters of exhibition area. The renovation project will be finished by the end of September.The center will also work on garbage sorting, with an investment of about 3 million yuan (about 436,000 US dollars). A total of 12 electric garbage transport vehicles, a newly formed team with 30 employees and more than 2,000 garbage cans have been put into operation.Bilingual guidelines to help exhibitors and attendees better understand the meaning of garbage sorting in both Chinese and English will be available at the upcoming CIIE, according to Peng Chunyan, an executive with the center.