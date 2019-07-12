Liupanshui to host marathon on July 28

Liupanshui, Southwest China's Guizhou Province will host a marathon on July 28, organizers said Friday, with 30,000 people expected to compete.

The race, originated in 2013 as a bronze label marathon under the Chinese Athletics Association, became a gold label race in 2015.

The city, previously known for coal mining, is trying to establish itself as a tourist destination for its average temperature of 19 C in the summer.

Recent years have seen marathon events sprouting across the country, as the number of marathons in China surged to 1,581 in 2018.



