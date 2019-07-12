Javelin thrower sets new Asian record at nationals

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

China's female javelin thrower Lü Huihui stole the show on the final day of the national athletics championships on Thursday, as she set a new Asian record of 67.83 meters.The result beat a personal best of 67.72 meters set at the national athletics Grand Prix in April."I never thought I could set a new record today," Lü said after winning, which also included China internationals Li Lingwei, Yu Yuzhen and Zhang Li. "I hope I can maintain good form at the world championships."In the relay competitions, though Chinese sprint stars including Su Bingtian and Xie Zhenye were absent from the race due to international duties, the younger generation of Chinese runners have shown prospects of progressing to the world level, led by 19-year-old Xie Zhiyu and 18-year-old Sui Gaofei.After the nationals, a qualification race for the Doha World Championships will be held in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province on August 3 and 4.