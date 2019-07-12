Heat wave hits Madrid, Spain

A man stands in the shadow of a street light in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua

People pass by the metro station Sol in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua

Pigeons drink water by a fountain in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua

A man walks on the street with his kid on shoulders in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua