Heat wave hits Madrid, Spain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/12 20:26:34

A man stands in the shadow of a street light in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua


 
 

People pass by the metro station Sol in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua


 

Pigeons drink water by a fountain in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua


 

A man walks on the street with his kid on shoulders in Madrid, Spain, July 11, 2019. Madrid saw a temperature higher than 35 degrees Celsius in recent days. Photo:Xinhua


 

