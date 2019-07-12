Residential areas seen from hills in Kathmandu, Nepal

Photo taken on July 11, 2019 shows a residential area as seen from hill of Kirtipur in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. The World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. The population of Nepal is currently around 30 million. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 11, 2019 shows a residential area as seen from hill of Kirtipur in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. The World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. The population of Nepal is currently around 30 million. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 11, 2019 shows a residential area as seen from hill of Kirtipur in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. The World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. The population of Nepal is currently around 30 million. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 11, 2019 shows a residential area as seen from hill of Kirtipur in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. The World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. The population of Nepal is currently around 30 million. Photo:Xinhua