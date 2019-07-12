Iran calls on UK to release oil tanker

Source:Agencies Published: 2019/7/12 22:28:41
Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release an oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

"This is a dangerous game and has consequences," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state news agency IRNA.

Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released.



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CROSS-BORDERS
blog comments powered by Disqus