US Secretary of Labor resigns

RELATED ARTICLES: US Homeland Security chief resigns

US Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on Friday announced his resignation after coming under fire for his past handling of a plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.Acosta appeared alongside President Donald Trump at the White House as he announced his resignation. Trump said Acosta relayed his decision in a phone call Friday morning."It's his decision," Trump said, adding that Acosta had done "a very good job."Acosta, who assumed the position in April 2017, entered the spotlight recently after Epstein was arrested last week on sex-trafficking charges involving allegations dating to the early 2000s. Acosta, a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, was reported to have agreed to a plea deal with Epstein in 2008 that allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution.