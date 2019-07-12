HK legislator famous for viral video slams opposition for harming livelihoods

Photo: Screenshot of the video of Chan Kin-por criticizing the opposition's obsession with politics and negligence on issues that matter to people's livelihood.

A local resident takes photos of the LegCo building in Hong Kong which radical protesters stormed into Monday night. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT



Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) LegCo Finance Committee Chairman Chan Kin-por criticized the opposition's obsession with politics and negligence on issues that matter to people's livelihood.Chan became a celebrity on Chinese internet on Friday, when he, visibly angry, said "Why would [they] disrupt Hong Kong people's lives?" in a video taken on June 14.The video has gone viral on Chinese social media over the past 24 hours.In an interview with the Global Times on Friday, Chan recalled that at a meeting of the LegCo Finance Committee on June 14 the "opposition" spent all the time criticizing the SAR government on extradition amendment issues and normal work of approving funds related to civilian projects could not proceed. The loans were worth $HK76 billion and cover the rebuilding of four hospitals, 4,000 units of affordable homes and a pay increase program for civil servants."If the proposals could not be passed by the end of July, when the legislative meeting is adjourned, these projects will be delayed by four months to one year," Chan said.The LegCo building and facilities have been seriously damaged, approval work was put on halt, according to Chan.Some members of the council care only about politics, and pay no attention to people's livelihood, Chan said. "People were affected by this, I feel so angry."Chan also invoked his own upbringing to argue that hard work will pay off and blasted international media and others for smearing the extradition amendment issues and bringing chaos to Hong Kong. "Some world-class media techniques were deployed, the content was sensational but not based on facts."Many in China believe that Western media and politicians have been aiding the radical elements of Hong Kong for starting a riot in the special administrative region.In the interview, Chan sought to strike a balanced tone regarding the status quo of Hong Kong's youth, acknowledging the difficulties they face, including their employment prospects and housing, while also urging them to think rationally and choose the right path."I hope the young people would do more thinking about whether lawmakers who are opposing development are really helping or hurting them," Chan said, attributing the hardship to a "mature" Hong Kong economy and pointing out such hardships are seen around the world.Chan further invoked his own success story - starting from an underprivileged childhood and working his way up - to urge the young people to spend their energies on improving their lives through hard work. "What I'd like to point out is that the young people should create and seize the opportunity, especially under a tough environment, and better utilize their time and energy to work for themselves and Hong Kong," he said, noting that many young Hong Kong residents have been very successful in many fields.But when it comes to Hong Kong's police, Chan held nothing back about his support for the officers who he believes have done a great job, and whose hard work has been grossly underappreciated and even verbally abused and physically attacked for doing their job. "I hope everyone understands the danger and pressure of doing police work," he said.In the viral video, Chan angrily accused the "opposition" of doing whatever it takes for votes. When asked about his comments in the interview, Chan pointed out that elections will be held later this year and next year for district and regional lawmakers and, given the timing, many naturally would link the violent protest to the election."The opposition often criticizes the government for not addressing housing issues, but when the government proposes solutions, they try hard to stop it. That makes people think whether their sole purpose is to target the government," he said.At the end of the interview, Chan urged that, with the extradition bill amendment being dropped, more infighting will harm Hong Kong rather than help the city. "Hong Kong needs to calm down and the public should focus on issues related to people's livelihood," he said.