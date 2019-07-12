Great Wall Wine wins first-ever IWC Chinese Red Trophy

Great Wall’s Five Star Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 was awarded the first ever Chinese Red Trophy prize at the International Wine Challenge Awards Dinner in London on July 9. Photo: Sun Wei/GT

Chinese wine maker Great Wall's Five Star Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 was awarded the first ever Chinese Red Trophy prize at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) Awards Dinner in London earlier this week.The IWC is accepted as the world's finest and most meticulously judged wine competition. In this year's judging process, 417 wine judges from 38 countries selected the winners through at least three rounds of blind tasting."The judges were looking for international quality. Great Wall's Five Star scored 95 points, which means that this is a balanced, exquisite, excellent taste. I think this wine is as well made as French Burgundy," Chris Ashton, director of the IWC, told the Global Times.In their tasting notes, the co-chairs of the IWC noted a "blackcurrant and cedar nose with rounded concentration on the palate, showcasing a pure cabernet character. Decant now or cellar for a few years," they recommended.Shang Hua, a senior winemaker with China Great Wall Wine told the Global Times that in the past 40 years, the brand has seen continuous progress. "China Great Wall Wine is constantly improving, from planting to brewing." He also noted that Great Wall wine has already won numerous awards in international competitions with its unique "oriental taste."To recognize the increase in quality from China, the IWC judging panel awarded a Chinese Red Trophy for the first time this year. Chinese wine brands are becoming rising stars in the international market and have won recognition from industry professionals.At this year's IWC awards, China's wines performed well, winning four gold medals, 17 silver medals and 37 bronze medals, with Great Wall's Five Star Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 wining "the gold medal of gold medals."Ashton said the Chinese wine industry had seen a rapid increase in quality in recent years, along with a rise in its number of products."China's wine industry is shining on the international stage, and the IWC medal is a reward and recognition of that by international consumers."Shang Hua said that as a classic national brand, Great Wall needs to keep improving its quality.Ashton said that China's wine industry will attract more international consumers in the next few years, which is why the IWC set up a Chinese competition in Shanghai earlier this year.