Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States to correctly handle Taiwan-related issues, and not "play with fire."Wang made the remarks here when meeting the press with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.The US government, ignoring China's solemn position and firm opposition, recently approved arms sales to Taiwan, he said, noting that China has lodged solemn representations with the US side.China is seriously concerned about Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" in the United States, and firmly opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan in any form, added the Chinese top diplomat.Wang noted that "Taiwan independence" separatist activity is against the trend of history and interests of the people across the Taiwan Strait.It has neither a future nor a way out, and is doomed to fail, he added.The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs and allows no outside interference, Wang said, adding that no one or any force can stop the historical process of reunification between the two sides across the Taiwan Strait, nor should they underestimate the firm will of the Chinese government and people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.China urges the US side to fully recognize the seriousness of Taiwan-related issues, honor its commitment to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques with action, and correctly handle Taiwan-related issues in accordance with the important consensus, reached by heads of state of the two countries, on advancing bilateral ties based on coordination, stability, and cooperation, he said.China urges the United States not to send wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces or make any more wrong moves, and not even to "play with fire" on Taiwan-related issues, said the Chinese foreign minister.Washington would "lift a rock only to drop it on its own feet" if it attempts to make new difficulties and troubles for the China-US relations, he said.