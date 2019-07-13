Beijing Wildlife Park helps animals to cool down in summer day

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member feeding lemurs at Beijing Wildlife Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Yuanyuan)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member feeding chimpanzee at Beijing Wildlife Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Mengjia)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member feeding chimpanzee at Beijing Wildlife Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Mengjia)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member cooling an elephant at Beijing Wildlife Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Mengjia)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows giraffes at Beijing Wildlife Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Mengjia)