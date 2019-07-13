20th Kunming Int'l Flower Expo of China kicks off in Yunnan

A guest arranges flowers during the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A visitor picks an exhibit in the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Flowers are displayed in the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

A guest arranges flowers during the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

People visit the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2019. Over 400 exhibitors from 19 countries attend the expo which kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)