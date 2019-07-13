Political advisors discuss temple, church management

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a biweekly consultation session in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to discuss the management of temples and churches.The seminar held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.Wang called for efforts to improve and make innovations in the management of temples and churches in accordance with the law, and to provide guidance for religions so that they can better adapt themselves to socialist society.A total of 11 political advisors and a local-level representative put forward their suggestions, while nearly 80 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform, according to a statement issued after the seminar.They noted that the management of temples and churches has made notable improvements in recent years but some problems have yet to be thoroughly solved.Political advisors proposed improving related policies, laws and regulations, guiding temples and churches to strengthen self-management, and utilizing the Internet and big data to set up a digital platform for religious affairs management.