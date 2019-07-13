16th China Changchun Int'l Automobile Expo held in NE China

Foreign journalists work at the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Visitors ask about the information of an engine during the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

A visitor plays a simulated driving machine during the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

A child plays a simulated driving machine during the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Visitors watch Hongqi HS7 vehicle of China FAW Group is displayed in the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

A Hongqi L5 vehicle of China FAW Group is displayed in the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Visitors watch a vihicle displayed in the 16th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2019. The expo, with over 1,300 cars exhibited, kicks off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)