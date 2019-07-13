Pig feed prices soar in June

Prices of pig feed rose remarkably in southeast China's Fujian Province last month, according to the provincial price monitoring center.Pig was sold at 929.7 yuan (about 136.7 US dollars) per 50 kilos on average in June, up 14.4 percent from one month earlier. This represented the biggest monthly increase in nearly four years.Due to pig price hikes in consecutive weeks, average pork prices jumped by 10.6 percent month on month to reach 23.73 yuan per kilo.Pig feed was also on an upward trend in June, with average corn prices adding 2.4 percent month on month to 2.11 yuan per kilo.Pig prices are expected to continue rising due to tight supply and the African swine fever, the center said.The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.7 percent year on year in June, the same expansion as that of May.