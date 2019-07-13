China's alcohol-making industry reports stable growth in Jan-May

China's alcohol enterprises above a designated size saw a total revenue of 348.52 billion yuan (about 50.65 billion US dollars) in the first five months, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT).
The reading was up 6 percent compared with the same period last year, the ministry said.
During the January-May period, the profit of 2,121 alcohol makers with annual revenue over 20 million yuan grew 20.2 percent year-on-year to reach 68.21 billion yuan, the MIIT said.
Chinese liquor-making enterprises above a designated size saw their output reach 3.26 million kiloliters in the first five months, up 0.4 percent year on year.
During the same period, the output of breweries above designated size totalled 15.09 million kl, a 0.2-percent decline from a year ago.
The output of winemaking companies above a designated size dropped 22.5 percent year-on-year to 200,000 kiloliters during the January-May period, the MIIT said.