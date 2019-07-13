Chinese envoy to Kyrgyzstan says bilateral cooperation to enter new era

In an interview with Slovo Kyrgyzstana newspaper, the ambassador said the China-Kyrgyzstan relations are experiencing the best period ever.



Du said it is necessary to continuously foster political mutual trust, promote good neighborly and friendly relations, eliminate all obstacles and hindrances, carefully protect the good climate for the development of bilateral relations as well as take effective measures to stimulate cooperation in various fields in order to improve the well-being of the two peoples.



She also emphasized the cooperation within the framework of the



"I am sure that the joint construction of the Belt and Road will be a driving force of Chinese-Kyrgyz cooperation," she said, stressing that Kyrgyzstan is one of the first countries that supported the BRI and joined its implementation.



"In recent years, thanks to the joint construction of Belt and Road, the scope of practical cooperation between our countries is expanding, and the number of joint projects being implemented is increasing, which greatly contributes to improving the Kyrgyz people's quality of life and the level of development of Kyrgyzstan as a whole," the diplomat said.



Du said cultural cooperation is a bridge of friendship between the two peoples and the embassy plans to hold a series of cultural events this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

