Fortune China unveils top 500 Chinese companies

Fortune China released the list of China's top 500 public companies, noting a record high operating revenue.The operating revenue of the top 500 listed companies hit 45.5 trillion yuan (about 6.63 trillion U.S. dollars), up 14.8 percent year on year, data from the Fortune China website showed.However, the net profit of the 500 only grew 4.21 percent, declining from the 24.24 percent last year, to 3.63 trillion yuan.The China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation and China State Construction Engineering Corporation ranked as the top three.Companies in the Internet service sector, including the Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, accounted for only 2 percent of the total revenue generated by the 500, yet their market value approached 11 trillion yuan, accounting for 23.7 percent of the total.The top 10 most profitable companies made a total profit of 1.46 trillion yuan last year, contributing to 40.3 percent of all profit created by the 500.Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd has the highest profit rate of 45.6 percent.