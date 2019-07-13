In pics: Siberian tiger cubs at Heilongjiang breeding center

Photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows Siberian tiger cubs at the Siberian tiger park of the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Over 30 Siberian tiger cubs were born in the park from the end of February this year.Photo:Xinhua

