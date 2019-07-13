HOME >>
China achieves bumper summer grain harvest in 2019
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/13 17:52:50
China's summer grain output stood at 141.74 million tonnes in 2019, up 2.1 percent from last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
The total area for growing summer crops declined 1.3 percent year on year to 26.354 million hectares this year, while the average output from each hectare of crops increased 3.5 percent.
