Pears industry helps locals get rid of poverty in Chongqing

A villager picks pears in Jiti Village, Ersheng Town, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2019. The locals are busy harvesting as over 6,000 mu (about 400 hectares) of pears orchard in the village is in harvest season. The pears brought extra income for the villagers in recent years as both commodity and tourism resources.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists leave after they buy the pears they picked themselves in Jiti Village, Ersheng Town, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2019. The locals are busy harvesting as over 6,000 mu (about 400 hectares) of pears orchard in the village is in harvest season. The pears brought extra income for the villagers in recent years as both commodity and tourism resources. Photo:Xinhua

Villagers pick pears in Jiti Village of Ersheng Town, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2019. The locals are busy harvesting as over 6,000 mu (about 400 hectares) of pears orchard in the village is in harvest season. The pears brought extra income for the villagers in recent years as both commodity and tourism resources. Photo:Xinhua

Villagers carry havested pears in Jiti Village, Ersheng Town, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2019. The locals are busy harvesting as over 6,000 mu (about 400 hectares) of pears orchard in the village is in harvest season. The pears brought extra income for the villagers in recent years as both commodity and tourism resources.Photo:Xinhua