Highlights of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at Universiade

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/13 19:31:21

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Sailors compete during the Petit Final of RS21 Mixed Fleet Racing of Sailing at the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: SPORT
blog comments powered by Disqus