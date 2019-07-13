29th Qingdao Int'l Beer Festival held in Jimo ancient town

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/13 19:37:49

People watch a show during the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

A man holds giant bottles of beer in the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

People drink beer while watching a show during the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists perform during the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

