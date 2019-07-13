Scenery of Zibai Mountain in Liuba, China's Shaanxi

Tourists view the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows a pasture at the foot of Zibai Mountain in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists view the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 12, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows a pasture at the foot of Zibai Mountain in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2019 shows the scenery at Zibai Mountain scenic area in Liuba County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

