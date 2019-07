28th Slavonic Bazaar arts festival held in Belarus

Performers display fire juggling during the 28th Slavonic Bazaar arts festival in Vitebsk, northeast Belarus, July 12, 2019. The annual Slavonic Bazaar arts festival kicked off in Vitebsk on Thursday.Photo:Xinhua

