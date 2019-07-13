Over 600 art works displayed at 14th Art Exhibition of Zhejiang Province

A visitor views an oil painting work displayed during the 14th Art Exhibition of Zhejiang Province held at Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2019. More than 600 art works were on display during the 17-day exhibition.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor views a portrait of Yuan Longping, prestigious pioneer of hybrid rice, displayed during the 14th Art Exhibition of Zhejiang Province held at Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2019. More than 600 art works were on display during the 17-day exhibition.Photo:Xinhua

