Two Chinese among injured in southern Somalia terror attack

Two Chinese nationals were injured in the deadly terrorist attack in the southern Somalia city of Kismayo that has since claimed 26 lives, the state president said on Saturday.Addressing journalists as he announced the end of the siege, Jubbaland State president Ahmed Mohamed Madobe said those killed included two American citizens, one British, three Tanzanians, three Kenyans and one Canadian. Among those injured were two Chinese citizens.Madobe said the operation at Madina hotel came to an end after the security forces shot dead four al-Shabab militants inside the building, adding the number of the dead had climbed to 26."Our security forces managed to avoid massive deaths by bravely fighting the terrorists. Our forces killed three of the assailants while another was caught alive," said Madobe."We can confirm 26 people died in the attack and 56 others sustained injuries," Islam said.On Friday evening, armed men in police uniform stormed Madina Hotel in Kismayo and started shooting.Witnesses said the attack was horrific. "The armed men were knocking people's doors saying we are government soldiers, then they shoot the people on sight," Hani Omar, an eyewitness told Xinhua by phone.Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has strongly condemned the attack and called on Somali people to unite to defeat the relentless terrorists."I strongly condemn the heinous act at the hotel in Kismayo. I convey my condolences to the relatives of those who died in the attack and wish speedy recovery to the injured ones," the president said in a statement.Al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying four of its fighters entered the building with a car laden with explosives and carried out the attack.