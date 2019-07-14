Chinese, Hungarian FMs eye closer exchanges, more cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto prior to their talks in Budapest, Hungary, July 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held talks on Friday, pledging closer exchanges and more cooperation.Noting this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Hungary diplomatic relations, Wang said the two countries have always respected and supported each other, showing mutual trust over the past seven decades. And in 2017, bilateral relations entered a new historical stage when a comprehensive strategic partnership was established by the leaders of two nations.In face of increasingly unstable and uncertain international situation, Hungary, Wang said, has taken a clear-cut stance to develop friendly relations with China, firmly support the building of the Belt and Road and participate in the China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) cooperation.Calling Hungary a reliable and trustworthy partner, the Chinese top diplomat said China will continue to back Hungary's development path in line with its own national conditions, and support it to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and to play a more important role in the European Union (EU) and the world.The two sides should seize the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, maintaining, consolidating and developing the China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as deepening exchanges at all levels, said Wang.The two sides should enhance all-around cooperation based on the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, he said, while also calling on the two sides to strengthen strategic coordination to safeguard their common rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice.On his part, Szijjarto said Hungary-China bilateral relations are at their best in history.Hungary is the first European country to sign the Belt and Road cooperation agreement with China, which aligns well with Hungary's "Opening to the East" policy, corresponds to the China-EU cooperation, and is conducive to promote the Eurasian interconnection, he said.Hungary is willing to work with China to maintain closer high-level exchanges, expand cooperation in areas like trade, investment, finance, and education, and closely coordinate and cooperate in multilateral affairs, so as to promote bilateral relations to make new progress, said Szijjarto.On Thursday, the Chinese top diplomat also attended the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Hungary diplomatic relations here in the Hungarian capital.