World Heritage triggers further exploration on Chinese civilization

The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, China's latest elected UNESCO World Heritage site, will trigger further research on the formation, mechanism and features of Chinese civilization, according to the country's top cultural heritage official.



Taking the opportunity, China will step up efforts to conduct comprehensive archaeological works constantly and discuss in-depth development of regional civilization with advanced technologies, such as remote sensing and biotechnology, said Liu Yuzhu, head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at a symposium on Saturday.



He also said that China will strengthen international cooperation in archaeological works and inject impetus in research on global subjects, including the origin of human beings and civilization.



The country will eye on issues like the communication and convergence between Chinese civilization and other neighboring cultures, Liu said.



The ruins was inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site on July 6, bringing the total number of the country's sites on the list to 55, the highest in the world.