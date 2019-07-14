HOME >>
New York hit by massive power outage
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 9:32:36
A large power outage hit much of Manhattan's midtown and part of upper west side on Saturday evening.
According to power service company Con Edison, more than 44,000 people were affected by the outage.
