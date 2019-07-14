Palestinian president underlines importance of Egyptian role in national reconciliation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday stressed the importance of continuing Egyptian efforts to end the Palestinian internal division and efforts on all levels to safeguard the two-state solution in line with international legitimacy.During a meeting with the Egyptian security delegation in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Abbas stressed the importance of joint Arab efforts to protect the unified Arab positions that had been reiterated in various Arab meetings.According to the official Palestinian news Agency WAFA, Abbas expressed gratitude to Egypt's people and leadership for its continued support to the Palestinian people, including means on Arab, regional and international levels to achieve Palestinian political and financial sovereignty.Abbas said he values Egypt's role in achieving national reconciliation and internal unity under the frame of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.Egyptian intelligence head Ayman Badee, who led the delegation, said that Egypt is following closely on the Israeli actions, including its continued settlement expansion, excavations in East Jerusalem and the house demolition and eviction orders against Palestinians.Badee also stressed the Egyptian stance on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, adding that the peace process should be in line with the two-state solution, international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative aiming at ending the Israeli occupation and establishing the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.The Egyptian delegation has held talks with Hamas movement over the past two days.Hamas movement said in a statement after the meeting with the Egyptians that the talks tackled issues of common interests, including bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza, adding that Hamas leadership has offered "a positive position to pursue national unity recalling the dangers targeting the Palestinian cause and the region."