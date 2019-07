Huangshan hit by heavy rain

Citizens ride cars and motorcycles on a waterlogged road in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. Huangshan has been hit by heavy rain since Friday. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)





Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the swollen Xin'an River in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan has been hit by heavy rain since Friday. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A truck runs on a waterlogged road in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. Huangshan has been hit by heavy rain since Friday. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the surge of water level in Wan'an Dam in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan has been hit by heavy rain since Friday. (Photo by Shi Guangde/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of the surge of water level in Wan'an Dam in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. Huangshan has been hit by heavy rain since Friday. (Photo by Shi Guangde/Xinhua)