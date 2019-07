Children chat at the graduation day from kindergarten in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, July 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children attend a ceremony at the graduation day from kindergarten in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, July 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child presents a hada scarf at the graduation day from kindergarten in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, July 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)