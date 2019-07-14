Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in Dengfeng, C China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 14:20:15

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School performing in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

