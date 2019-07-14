Villagers pick seedpods at space lotus center in E China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 14:27:36

Newly picked seedpods are seen at the space lotus center in Guishu community of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A villager picks seedpods at the space lotus center in Guishu community of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A villager shows newly picked seedpods at the space lotus center in Guishu community of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A villager picks seedpods at the space lotus center in Guishu community of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A villager picks seedpods at the space lotus center in Guishu community of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

