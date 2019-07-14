Chinese pair wins men's 3m synchro springboard at FINA World Championships

Gold medalists Cao Yuan (R) and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan (L) and Xie Siyi of China pose with medals after the men's 3m synchronised springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Silver medalists Jack Laugher (L) and Daniel Goodfellow of Britain pose with medals after the men's 3m synchronised springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bronze medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (L) and Yahel Castillo Huerta pose with medals after the men's 3m synchronised springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan (L) and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Men's 3M Spingboard Synchronised Final of Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the Men's 3M Spingboard Synchronised Final of Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)



Bronze medalists Yahel Castillo Huerta (R) and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez of Mexico compete during the Men's 3M Spingboard Synchronised Final of Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Silver medalists Jack Laugher (R) and Daniel Goodfellow of Britain compete during the Men's 3M Spingboard Synchronised Final of Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi (R) of China celebrate after the Men's 3M Spingboard Synchronised Final of Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 13, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)







Gold medalists Cao Yuan (3rd L)/Xie Siyi (4th L) of China, silver medalists Daniel Goodfellow (1st L)/Jack Laugher (2nd L) of Britain and bronze medalists Yahel Castillo Huerta (6th L) /Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (5th L) of Mexico pose on the awarding ceremony after the men's 3m synchronised springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gold medalists Cao Yuan (3rd L)/Xie Siyi (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Daniel Goodfellow (2nd L)/Jack Laugher (1st L) of Britain and bronze medalists Yahel Castillo Huerta (1st R)/Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (2nd R) of Mexico pose on the awarding ceremony after the men's 3m synchronised springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)