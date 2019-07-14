‘Wuthering Heights’ flash mobs pay homage to British singer Kate Bush’s classic hit song

Hundreds of red-clad fans of British singer Kate Bush on Saturday staged flash mobs in Sydney and Berlin as they reenacted her classic hit "Wuthering Heights."Bush wrote the song aged 18, inspired after seeing an adaptation of the 1847 novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte.The lyrics are attributed to the novel's character Catherine Earnshaw, pleading at the window of Heathcliff, the man she loves, to be let in.Bush had recorded the song in 1978 dressed in red and it became her most successful single.Hundreds of fans gathered in Berlin's central Goerlitzer Park under light rain, recreating Bush's moves for a performance lasting about four minutes, an AFP photographer said.Earlier, about 100 men, women and children in Sydney also staged a similar dance in a city park.Other flash mobs are scheduled in Dublin and the Netherlands.The "Wuthering Heights Day" was launched in Berlin a few years ago and has spread to other cities.