‘Titanic the Musical’ to set sail for Chinese mainland

Promotional material for Titanic the Musical Photo: Courtesy of One World Culture Communication

Cast and crew from Titanic the Musical attend a press conference in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Courtesy of One World Culture Communication

On Friday morning, entertainment company One World Culture Communication announced that the Tony Award-winning Titanic the Musical would be coming to the Chinese mainland for the first time.Opening on Broadway in 1997, the musical swept that year's Tony Awards, winning Best Book of a Musical, Best Musical, Best Orchestrations, Best Score and Best Lighting Design. Touring to countries including Germany, Ireland and South Korea, the musical has been performed in eight languages besides English.The musical will be performed at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center from November 12 to 24 and then in Shanghai from November 27."You jump, I jump," says Rose to Jack in the iconic scene from the movie directed by James Cameron. This scene from the 1997 film is familiar to many Chinese, not just movie enthusiasts. The theme song to the movie, "My Heart Will Go On" by Canadian singer Celine Dion, proved so popular that it was sung by beloved Chinese artist Zhao Lirong at the national Spring Festival Gala in 1999. Zhao had performed at the Spring Festival Gala almost every year for the past decade, but this was to be her last appearance on stage as she died from cancer the following year. Her performance of the song added sentimental value to the film Titanic in China.Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the movie enthralled Chinese audiences and its long-lasting impact has not diminished over time. When the 3D version of the classic movie hit Chinese mainland movie theaters in 2012, its opening weekend box-office sales reached $67 million.While the movie and the musical debuted the same year, they are not connected. However, since the movie is so deeply rooted in Chinese audiences' heart, the crew of the musical noted that they are confident they will win the hearts of Chinese audiences."The film is gorgeous. It's a beautiful love story film that is truly iconic. The musical is a beautiful true story. It is an intimate look at the people who are real souls and the heart and the life of that ship," said Kenneth Dingledine, the president of Harmonia, the New York-based company that is in charge of the musical's international productions.Nancy Zhao, the director of Live Theater at Harmonia who shares Chinese audiences' affinity toward the movie Titanic, noted that the musical and movie render the accident of the Titanic from different angles. Unlike the movie, which was a fictionalized romance story set during the tragic maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, many characters in the musical are based on historical figures."Titanic was called the ship of dreams, right? And it was not just the ship of dreams in construction, but it was the dreams of the people on that ship. It was the inspirational dreams that people got on that boat to find a better life, to find a more successful life, and I think that is something that we all can relate to today. That is something the musical really expands on and dives really deep into," added Dingledine.Chris Jenkins, who played Charles Lightoller, an officer on board the Titanic, said he believes the story will speak to Chinese audiences as well."I don't think it's a Western story. It happened in the West. But the values in the story, they're totally universal. I think everyone can relate to aspiring to change their life for the better. That's why a lot of people want to go on the ship, go to America, change their jobs, reach for things that are out of their class but attainable in America… And suddenly you break down all the social barriers and realize that it doesn't matter when it comes to life or death," he said.Matthew Crowe, who plays the wireless telegraph operator Harold Bride, said that one highlight of the show was the clever construction of the story, given the relatively large number of characters in the show."Usually in traditional musicals, you are following one main central character, and in some up to three characters as well. But in this one, we got lots of main characters. It's quite challenging… but the show does it very, very successfully. So we have these sort of juggled scenes between different classes and couples, people who worked on the ship, and people who owned the ship and people who designed the ship. And all the way through the show, you keep juggling… By the end, you are invested in everyone equally," Matthew Crowe, one of the lead actors, told the Global Times.Dingledine also noted that the different storylines in the musical are woven, stitched together through great efforts of artistry."It's a very unique quality about this musical. You don't see that a lot," he added.