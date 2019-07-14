Tropical Storm Barry pelts Louisiana, millions brace for flooding

People float down Lakeshore Drive which is covered by water from Lake Pontchartrain after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on Saturday in Mandeville, Louisiana,the US. Photo: VCG

US authorities warned of heavy rain and possible tornadoes throughout Sunday as major storm Barry buffeted Louisiana, though there were few indications of widespread flooding.After briefly becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Barry was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall - but it nevertheless packed a serious punch as it moved inland.All flights in and out of the airport in the state's biggest city New Orleans were cancelled, thousands evacuated their homes, tens of thousands lost power and first responders were poised for action.Fears that the levee system in New Orleans could be compromised eased after the Army Corps of Engineers voiced confidence that it would hold, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents not to be complacent."We are not in any way out of the woods," she said, adding that flash flooding could still occur into Sunday.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the storm would intensify into Sunday, with many areas seeing more rain overnight than they had during the day."Don't let your guard down thinking the worst is behind us," he told a press conference.At 1 am, the storm was packing winds of 75 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center said, and was located west of the city of Alexandria, moving north at 12.8 kilometers per hour."Barry is still very much a dangerous storm with impacts only increasing through Sunday," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.The storm was expected to chug north across inland Louisiana into Sunday, while tornado warnings were issued for areas of New Orleans and parts of the neighboring state of Mississippi.Rainfall estimates had been lowered to between 20 and 38 centimeters but rivers and canals across South Louisiana were full.The heavy winds scattered tree branches across roads and knocked over road signs, and in St. John's Parish next to New Orleans, local television footage showed some areas under 60 centimeters of water.The eye of the storm made landfall at Intracoastal City, a speck of a town with a few houses and businesses. Part of the main road was flooded Saturday afternoon, as were some waterfront businesses, with water rising by the minute.News footage showed localized flooding, swollen waterways, and downed power lines and trees across south Louisiana as rivers overtopped their levees in several locations, including part of coastal Terrebonne Parish where authorities had issued a mandatory evacuation notice.