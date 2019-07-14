China warns of high mosquito activity across parts of country

A researcher observes mosquitoes breeding. Photo: IC
China issued a mosquito forecast on Friday, warning residents of high mosquito activity across multiple parts of the country over the weekend.
The forecast, released by the Sina Weibo account of weather.com.cn on Friday and vividly depicted in the form of a national map, highlights areas with potentially high mosquito presence in red.
Places with less insect activity but where repellent is still required are marked in orange, normal areas are colored in yellow and locations where no mosquitoes are expected are colored in green.
More than 10 provinces and municipalities in Central, East, South, and Southwest China including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei and Yunnan provinces faced a red alert from Friday to Saturday.
Places like North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region have fewer mosquitoes thanks to meteorological conditions there.
Weather.com.cn also gave some suggestions on how to avoid mosquito bites, including using anti-mosquito products, installing screen windows, wearing light-colored clothes and maintaining good sanitation.