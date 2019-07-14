Australian chef opens hot pot burger shop in spicy city

Chongqing hot pot. Photo: VCG

An Australian chef in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has opened a burger shop that sells a Western favorite adapted for local tastes: a hot pot burger.The chef, Paul, told Pear Video that he invented the burger because he wanted to cook something that can attract local people.In addition to the lettuce and beef found in most burgers, the hot pot burger also features fried lotus root and sesame oil. What makes the burger really "Chongqing style" is a specially made sauce that tastes very much like hot pot.Hot pot lovers became jealous of Chongqing people after the shop went viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo. "OK, it's time to book a ticket to Chongqing and try all the foods," one Net user posted on Weibo.Chongqing is famous for its hot pot and spicy cuisines. Some shops even sell ice cream and yogurt with hot pot sauce replacing the fruit jelly or chocolate toppings.Pear Video