Students flocking to get plastic surgery during summer vacation

A woman is having plastic surgery. Photo: VCG

Students accompanied by their parents have been getting plastic surgery at a hospital in East China during the summer vacation, as looking good is seen as becoming more and more important, said a doctor.Huang Jinlong, chief doctor of the department of plastic surgery at a hospital in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, told Pear Video that in his department, almost half of the patients who have been coming every day during the summer vacation are students."Many of them are accompanied by their parents," Huang said, "Parents didn't support their kids having surgery before, but now they're asking them to do it."The doctor explained that this change is due to a trend in society in which beauty is becoming more important in various situations, whether it is at school or at work.Most students are choosing to have double eyelid surgery and others want to change their noses, facial sizes and body sizes through surgeries such as liposuction."More than 30 surgeries take place each day and appointments for double eyelid surgeries are booked into next year," Huang said.Netizens have different opinions on this trend. Some believe that it is right for everyone to pursue beauty, but others criticized this trend of focusing only on how people look, saying that it can make society unhealthy.Pear Video