India has postponed its second Moon Mission "Chandrayaan-2" due to a technical snag in the launch vehicle system, which were scheduled to be launched on Monday.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the new launch date would be announced later."A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off for Monday. Revised launch date will be announced later," tweeted ISRO.