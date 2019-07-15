Talks between Sudan's military council, opposition delayed again

The talks scheduled for Sunday between Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance were postponed again, official SUNA news agency reported.The talks failed to convene for the second time because the opposition delegation did not arrive, SUNA said.Neither the TMC nor the African Union has issued a statement on the postponement of the talks, it added.However, Khalid Omer Yousif, a leading member in the Freedom and Change Alliance, told reporters that the alliance asked the African Union, one of the two mediators, to delay the meeting until Tuesday "for further consultations."The delayed session of talks is aimed to approve the constitutional declaration which determines powers of the transitional authorities.On July 5, the TMC and the Freedom and Change Alliance reached a deal on establishing transitional authorities to jointly govern the country.The two sides agreed on a three-year sovereignty council by rotation and a civilian government of independent national competence.