China's home prices remain stable in June

Home prices in 70 major Chinese cities continued to stabilize with slower month-on-month price increases in June, official data showed Monday.New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- increased 0.2 percent month on month in June, down by 0.1 percentage point from May, the National Bureau of Statistics said in an online statement.On a monthly basis, new home prices edged up 0.8 percent in 31 second-tier cities, and rose 0.7 percent in 35 third-tier cities.