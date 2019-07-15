EU opens new mission in Kuwait to enhance ties

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini speaks at the opening ceromony of the EU headquarters in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 14, 2019. The European Union (EU) opened the headquarters of its mission in Kuwait here on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said that the EU's delegation in the country remarks a culmination of the successful cooperation between the two sides. (Photo: Xinhua)

The European Union (EU) opened the headquarter of its mission in Kuwait on Sunday.At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said that the EU's delegation in the country remarks a culmination of the successful cooperation between the two sides.The EU is a key partner in trade, investment, energy, education, health and many other sectors with Kuwait, he said.He stressed Kuwait's keenness for the partnership, noting that the EU's presence in Kuwait would widen the scope of the cooperation.Kuwait and the EU had made great strides in the dialogue on issues such as security, energy and human resources development, he noted.Kuwait is counting on the EU's efforts in the region to bring peace, he said, adding that Kuwait shares such responsibility with the EU.On her part, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the delegation's opening showcases the EU's desire to strengthen relations with Kuwait.Now, by launching a full diplomatic presence in Kuwait, the EU opens a new chapter in the partnership, she added.The goal is to continue strengthening political dialogue and economic cooperation, especially supporting the Kuwait Vision 2035, she indicated.The EU delegation also seeks to build bridges between the Kuwaiti society and European citizens, she said.The delegation is the third EU mission to the Gulf Cooperation Council, as there are two delegations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

