EU opens new mission in Kuwait to enhance ties

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini speaks at the opening ceromony of the EU headquarters in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 14, 2019. The European Union (EU) opened the headquarters of its mission in Kuwait here on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said that the EU's delegation in the country remarks a culmination of the successful cooperation between the two sides. (Photo: Xinhua)
