China's output of over 100 light industry products ranks first worldwide

China's output of over 100 light industry products including bicycles, batteries and furniture ranks first in the world, according to a report from the National Bureau of Statistics.Over the past 70 years, the country's industrial production has grown rapidly, with the aggregated industrial value added expanding 970.6 times from the 12 billion yuan (about 1.75 billion U.S. dollars) in 1952 to 30.52 trillion yuan in 2018 at an average year-on-year growth rate of 11 percent, if calculated at constant price.In the meantime, the international influence of China's industrial sector has also brought historical changes, the report noted.In 2010, China's manufacturing value-added in current dollars overtook the United States as the world's largest manufacturing country for the first time and has retained first place ever since.Its share of manufacturing value-added hit 27 percent of the world's total in 2017, pointing to the fact that it has become a significant growth engine boosting global industrial development.The high-tech equipment production, though starting late, expanded fast as well, the report said.The output of mobile phones, computers and televisions amounted to 1.8 billion, 310 million and 190 million units in 2018 respectively, accounting for about 70 percent to 90 percent of global output.Auto production stood at 27.82 million units in 2018, remaining first in the world.