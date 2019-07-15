Rockets fire at sea targets

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher system attached to a rocket detachment of a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fires rockets at mock sea targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 8, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher system attached to a rocket detachment of a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fires rockets at mock sea targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 8, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher system attached to a rocket detachment of a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fires rockets at mock sea targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 8, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)