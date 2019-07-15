Attack helicopters fly over Kunlun Mountains

Source:eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: 2019/7/15 14:24:41

A cluster of WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fly in tactical formation over the Kunlun Mountains for a live-fire training exercise in west China’s plateau area in early July, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fires its aircraft gun at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise in west China’s plateau area in early July, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army fires rockets to attack mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in west China’s plateau area in early July, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

